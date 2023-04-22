Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 21, 2023 – A Judge in Miami-Dade County of Florida has ordered the arrest of former NFL star, Antonio Brown, over unpaid child support.

The judge issued the order on April 14 after it was reported that Brown allegedly ducked payments that he had been required to make to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson.

TMZ reported that Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday, April 21, that they’ve received the order. It was also stated that Brown can be released from custody if he pays $30,000 which the Florida judge ruled is to be applied to his unpaid child support.

Brown and Jackson dated during the former Pittsburgh Steelers star’s early football playing days and had a daughter together.

Their relationship, however, had more than its fair share of ups and downs — with Jackson accusing Brown of shoving her during a domestic dispute in 2019. Brown was never charged over the claim.