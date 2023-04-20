Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Maynard Manyowa, an “experienced polygamist” and a United-Kingdom based Zimbabwean journalist has gone public with one of his regrets.

Maynard Manyowa revealed that he regrets engaging in polygamy as he only loved one of them.

Responding to a South African social media user’s claim of “polygamy being the future”, the journalist wrote;

“As a former polygamist – I say this is bad advice. You will never know peace. I was a lousy polygamist because I only ever loved one woman. And the other was not really my Mrs but someone I didn’t want to suffer the ignominy of not being married. Biggest mistake ever. Don’t do it.

“When polygamy is great, it’s amazing. In fact, polygamy is all good until it is all bad! I enjoyed 10 years of it. Sweet! Only issue is, in trying to keep the woman I didn’t want – I then nearly lost the one I wanted. So perhaps polygamy isn’t bad – I am.

“I gave allowances for my unique circumstances and also general weaknesses. However, I did enjoy 10 years of it. But I don’t miss the games. When with #1 the #2 will provoke you to spoil it. Vice versa too. It’s an anathema of peace.”

Manyowa was married to Mutsa Manyowa and then brought in Boipelo Manyowa.

He later introduced a third wife, Tsholofelo Manyowa.

The seemingly blissful union of the four turned nasty last year when Mutsa reportedly sold some of Manyowa’s furniture, attempted to change ownership of their house fraudulently and allegedly reported him for domestic violence.

In court, Musta was accused of selling furniture belonging to Maynard Manyowa valued at over $14 000.