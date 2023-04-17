Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has sensationally claimed that the notorious Venezuelan hacker Jose Carmago is back in the country to help President William Ruto to ‘clean up’ IEBC servers ahead of bipartisan talks.

In a statement, Raila, through his ODM Party, claimed that Carmago, together with his 3 hacker friends, who were accused of infiltrating the IEBC servers during the hotly contested 2022 presidential elections, are back in the country to help get rid of the evidence.

According to Raila, the four, including the infamous Jose Camargo, secretly jetted back into the country to tamper with the electoral agency’s servers.

“We have information that four Venezuelans led by Jose Carmago are in the country to tamper with IEBC servers,” the party said in a tweet.

ODM leader Raila Odinga unsuccessfully vied for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

The former Prime Minister claimed they had tracked the Venezuelans to Maasai Mara Lodge, where they were residing as they continued with their operations.

Raila made the allegations at a time when he is pushing for the re-opening of the IEBC presidential servers for the 2022 election to ascertain who won the polls.

He argues that data by a whistle-blower shows that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition won the race by a whopping 8.1 million votes against the Kenya Kwanza candidate, who polled a paltry 5.9 million votes.

This contradicts the results declared by then IEBC presidential returning officer Wafula Chebukati.

According to IEBC, William Ruto polled 7.1 million votes against his closest competitor Raila Odinga who garnered 6.9 million votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST