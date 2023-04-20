Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Actor Jonathan Majors has said that the man who was driving him and his now ex-girlfriend the night of their alleged assault will testify that he did not strike her.

In documents filed before a Manhattan court on Wednesday, April 19, Jonathan’s attorney Priya Chaudhry also noted that there is video proof she was not injured when she went out to a club after the alleged altercation.

Chaundhry said the driver witnessed what went down between Jonathan and the woman back in March. According to the docs, around 1 AM, the driver saw the woman assault Majors “while she was attempting to steal his phone.”

The driver will also testify Majors never struck the alleged victim “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.” Majors and his attorney also said the driver saw her “hitting, scratching, and attacking” Jonathan … and that Jonathan asked the driver to stop the car, so he could escape her attack, which he did.

While the woman told the police that she suffered a broken finger and a laceration behind her ear during the altercation, Chaudhry described it as a “complete lie.”

The lawyer also said they have hours of security videos showing the woman went clubbing and got drunk after Majors left her in the car and she also texted him, accusing him of infidelity and threatening suicide.

As for when she was out at a nightclub, Majors court filing includes screen shots of security video showing the woman freely using her right hand, which she claimed Majors injured.

In the videos, the actor’s lawyer said she casually pushed her hair behind her right ear, reached into her bag several times, sorted through credit cards, handled phones, held a menu and a glass of champagne.

She was seen partying pretty hard, throwing back shots and champagne with friends without any visible sign of injury.

When her night out at the club was over, she reportedly showed up at Majors home at 3:23 AM, entered his apartment, called him 32 times and sent several angry, jealous text messages. Majors was not home when she got there.

Chaudhry said none of the text messages accused Jonathan of injuring her, nor does she mention any discomfort from alleged injuries.

Majors reportedly got home at 11:13 AM, and found her unconscious and half naked on the floor of his walk-in closet. He also discovered she allegedly threw up in his bed, and told him she’d taken “a few sleeping tablets.”

Majors then called 911, and says when paramedics arrived, the woman allegedly repeatedly told them “I don’t know” when asked what happened to her.

In the document, Chaudhry claims body cam footage shows police interviewing the woman, and “clearly coaching her to say that Mr. Majors grabbed her by the throat.” Chaudhry claims the alleged victim never made that claim to anyone prior to the officer’s direction.

TMZ reported that Chaudhry and Majors want the D.A. to review their evidence swiftly and “dismiss these false charges against him.”