Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Hunter Biden must attend all court hearings related to his ongoing Arkansas paternity case, a judge has ruled.

“From now on … I want both of your clients at every hearing I conduct,” Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer told attorneys representing Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, the mom of his 4-year-old unacknowledged daughter, Navy.

Meyer lashed out at the attorneys on a Zoom call Monday, April 24, complaining that litigation was taking too long.

“I will no longer allow us to excuse clients,” she warned, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Roberts, a former stripper, is suing Hunter Biden for child support for their daughter, Navy, who was born in August 2018.

Hunter, 53, will be required to be present during the next in-person hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. May 1.

The judge issued the ruling after Brent Langdon, Hunter Biden’s attorney in the paternity suit, told her that a laptop associated with his client — and possibly containing income tax records — was still in a repair shop.

A back-and-forth followed between Meyer and Langdon, with the judge pressing the attorney to say whether the laptop belonged to his client.

Langdon sought to distance himself from “all that stuff” concerning the infamous laptop, adding that he was “not in a position to even begin to answer that question.”

The exchange came after Langdon filed a motion seeking a restraining order against Garret Ziegler, a former adviser to President Donald Trump and founder of the nonprofit Marco Polo, whom Roberts has enlisted as an expert witness on the contents of Hunter’s laptop.

Ziegler, a Biden nemesis, last year produced a 644-page analysis of the laptop.

Meyer declined to issue the temporary restraining against Ziegler.