Saturday April 8, 2023 – US President Joe Biden has called a federal judge’s decision to suspend approval of an abortion pill as an “unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women.”

“My administration will fight this ruling,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House on Friday, April 8.

The ruling, if it were to stand, makes every regulated drug vulnerable to “these kinds of political, ideological attacks,” Biden said.

“The lawsuit, and this ruling, is another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk,” he said in a statement.

But, in an illustration of how deep the fracture on abortion runs in US society, a judge in Washington state moments later ruled in a separate case that access to the drug must be preserved in more than a dozen states.

The duelling of legal opinions, along with the appeals, means the issue is almost certain to end up before the Supreme Court.

The conservative-dominated panel last year overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had enshrined a woman’s right to abortion for half a century.

Biden called it an ideological attack on women’s rights and freedoms.

“The court… has substituted its judgment for FDA, the expert agency that approves drugs,” he said. “If this ruling were to stand, then there will be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be safe from these kinds of political, ideological attacks.”

The president of the powerful American Medical Association, Jack Resneck, said that allowing judges to interfere in “extensive, evidence-based, scientific review of … well-established FDA processes is reckless and dangerous.”

Planned Parenthood, one of the largest pro-abortion groups in the United States, said the ruling by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a former conservative activist aligned with the religious right was an assault on science.

“We should all be enraged that one judge can unilaterally reject medical evidence and overrule the FDA’s approval of a medication that has been safely and effectively used for more than two decades,” said the group’s president Alexis McGill Johnson.

Kacsmaryk’s ruling came after a coalition of anti-abortion groups sued to freeze the national distribution of mifepristone.

While he stayed the FDA’s 23-year-old approval, he also halted the “applicability of this opinion and order for seven days” to allow time for appeals.

“Anti-abortion groups hailed the move.

“Today’s decision out of Texas is a win for the health and safety of women and girls,” said Katie Glenn of Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America.

“The ruling reaffirms that pregnancy is not an illness and abortion is not health care. Finally, the FDA is being held accountable for the egregious violation of its rules.”