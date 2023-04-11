Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – A jilted Meru Man identified as Ambau Gitonga is trending after he exposed his cheating wife.

He took to Facebook and exposed all the men that have had an affair with his wife, including his childhood friends and neighbours.

He further published their names and contacts.

Gitonga also wrote a long post accusing his wife of attempting to kill him and inciting her family members against him.

She reportedly attempted to poison him.

The heartbroken man further claimed that his wife used his money to entertain other men.

Check out the long post.

Below is a list of some of the men who have chewed his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.