Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Singer Jesy Nelson has opened up on her relationship with her former Little Mix bandmates following her high-profile departure from the group two years ago.

The 31-year-old songstress left the music group to focus on her mental well-being, prompting a barrage of criticism from fans and an awkward fallout with the other three members.

Nelson who opened on their relationship in an interview with The Sun, revealed that she hasn’t spoken to the other Little Mix singers since the split. She said;

“Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time. You don’t have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with.

“I was constantly being trolled – and I really, really struggled with it. I was in it for nearly ten years. I think I was never prepared for what was to come. I didn’t have social media or any of that, I was just a barmaid working in Dagenham.”

Despite the disappointment surrounding her exit from the band, Nelson said she has no regrets about making decisions in the interest of her health and well-being. She added;

“For me personally, by the end, I couldn’t enjoy the good parts and it’s a shame as I had the most amazing times in Little Mix, but I will say this always, your mental health is the most important thing and you only live once so sometimes you have to stop and look after yourself.

“I needed support and help to overcome that, and there wasn’t the time while I was in the band.

“I don’t have any regrets because I had to do what was right for me and I will always cherish the memories I had in Little Mix.

“So no, we haven’t talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting. I think that is what is so exciting about all of us. We are all musically different styles. I think we will all go in our own lane.

“I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented. Time has been about rebuilding myself, regaining my confidence, going to therapy and talking about it all openly.

“I think whenever you are at a low point, you always think, do what makes you happy – and music is what makes me happy and that is all I want to do.

“There was a time where I thought, ‘Is it worth it?’ But I always come back to the fact that I love music so much. It is what makes me so happy.”

Little Mix was formed in 2011 during ITV’s X Factor talent show and they’ve become the most successful act to take part in the series, selling a staggering 60 million records worldwide.