Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Hours after President William Ruto unveiled his 7-member team to face Raila Odinga in the anticipated bipartisan talks, Azimio has poked holes into Ruto’s bipartisan team of seven, arguing that the members were selected to sabotage the peace talks.

Led by the Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Azimio faulted the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group resolution for appointing Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan Wehliye, a member of the Jubilee party.

“We are totally surprised and stunned by the fact that they have appointed Hon. Adan Keynan who is a member of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition,” Wandayi stated.

The Azimio leadership expressed displeasure at the appointment of Keynan, noting that he was a member of the Jubilee Party, which is an affiliate of their coalition.

“The idea of killing political parties is one of the issues that we would like to address in the Bi-partisan Committee,” Wandayi stated.

Keynan decamped from Azimio to join the government after Azimio La Umoja lost the 2022 General Election.

The coalition also noted that the appointment of Kibwezi West MP, Mwengi Mutuse of Maendeleo Chap Chap was a demonstration of bad faith.

Raila had threatened to order his troops back to the streets if Ruto would not be serious with talks, and now it is just a matter of when not if he will give the order.

