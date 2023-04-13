Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni called on Kenyans to donate sheep and goats during a tree planting session at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City farm on Saturday, April 15.

This is after goons allegedly sent by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua raided the farm and looted sheep and goats worth Sh70 million.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni noted that their followers had overwhelmingly reached out to the party to support the request and donate their animals.

Kioni noted that the move was not a means of trying to restore the lost animals but a symbol of solidarity with the former President.

“We have requested Kenyans to donate goats and sheep and you would be surprised by the number of people who are willing to provide them – not that they can replace the 1,000 animals that were slaughtered but just to let you know the way things are done,” Kioni affirmed.

At the same time, Kioni claimed that elected leaders from the Kenya Kwanza administration orchestrated the raid at Uhuru’s farm.

“The meeting happened on Sunday, March 26, at a Cabinet Secretary’s residence. We know the elected leaders who took part in that meeting under the guidance of their party leader. This is something we know,” Kioni alleged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST