Sunday, April 9, 2023 – The Son of the late former Cabinet Minister, Joe Nyaga, has predicted the man who will become the sixth President of Kenya and the number of years the Kikuyu community will be out of the government.

In a column in one of the local dailies, Jeremiah Nyaga, 44, said the next President after William Ruto will come from Western Kenya and the Kikuyu community will again be out of the government.

“Just as it should be clear that our 6th President shall come from Western, it should equally be clear that his or her deputy shall most likely be the 7th. The identity of this deputy is for Mt Kenya to decide upon now,” Nyaga said.

He also said Mt Kenya should prepare for 2042 and hope that the Western Kenya candidate picks his running mate from the region.

“For the next 19 and half years, Mt Kenya shall be a community that supports the government of the day. We shall work hard to build ourselves and our country. We shall demand and expect to receive our fair share of government resources and appointments,” he writes.

For him, Mt Kenya cannot produce a president any sooner because even if an opportunity avails itself, it is at the moment too disorganized and lacks a serious leader who can help it achieve the goal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.