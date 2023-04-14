Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has cleared the air on who is the Mt Kenya region political kingpin.

Mt Kenya region comprises Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, and Nakuru counties.

For the last six months, there has been debate on who is the region’s political kingpin between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, speaking on Friday, Kioni who is also a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, maintained that Uhuru remains the supreme leader of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region despite his exit from active politics.

Kioni further said the kingpin seat will only be vacant after the former head of state declares he is no longer interested in it.

“Recently, we saw some leaders say that Rigathi Gachagua is the Mt Kenya kingpin. The kingpin remains Uhuru Kenyatta. We are standing by him until he says he is tired of holding the seat,” Kioni said.

