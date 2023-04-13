Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has announced plans to lead a tree planting event at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family farm, Northlands City, in Kiambu County.

Addressing the press at Jubilee Party headquarters on Wednesday, Kioni also asked Kenyans who love the former President to donate sheep and goats to the family that was left with nothing after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua allegedly sent goons to raid the 11,000-acre farm.

According to Kioni, the exercise is meant to show solidarity with Uhuru, who is also the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Governing Council Chair.

“We have very many people who have been asking whether they can have an opportunity to go and not just the issue of planting trees. Uhuru is not relying on the one or two seedlings we are going to plant,” Kioni said.

“You will be surprised by the number of people who are willing to come with goats and sheep, not that they can replace the 1,000 animals that were stolen but just to let people know that this is not the way things are done,” Kioni added.

