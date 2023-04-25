Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 25 April 2023 – Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu set tongues wagging after she shared an intimate video with her baby daddy Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

In the trending video, the Mugithi star was filmed getting mushy with Karen as he serenaded her with a love song.

According to a source close to the couple, the video was taken 5 years ago when the two were in Dubai.

She reportedly released the video to offend Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu.

The source revealed that every time Samidoh is spotted doing something with his wife, she has to unleash a past maybe to offend the wife.

She might have been provoked after Edday accompanied Samidoh to Nyandarua County over the weekend to donate foodstuffs to families affected by hippo invasions and drought.

The couple was celebrated on social media for offering a helping hand to people from their home village.

Nosy fans tagged Karen Nyamu in the photos to remind her that Samidoh values his first wife more than her.

This might have offended her, prompting her to post the intimate video taken 5 years ago in Dubai.

The source further revealed that Karen Nyamu is on a mission to destroy Samidoh’s marriage completely.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.