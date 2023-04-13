Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx was on Tuesday, April 11, taken to a hospital in Atlanta after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

A statement released by his daughter, Corinne Foxx, says the oscar award-winning actor had suffered a ‘medical complication’ that required him to be taken to the hospital. Foxx, 55, had been filming ‘Back In Action’ in Atlanta with actress, Cameron Diaz, as recently as Monday.

The statement added that Foxx is now ‘on his way to recovery.’ The nature of the illness was however not disclosed.

‘We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.’ the statement in part reads