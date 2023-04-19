Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Megan Thee Stallion has spoken about being shot by former her close friend and fellow rapper, Tory Lanez.

In a new interview with ELLE, the rapper, 28, said: ‘I view myself as a survivor because I have truly survived the unimaginable.’

In December, Tory, 30, was guilty of shooting Megan, real name Megan Pete, in July 2020, during an argument after a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in LA.

Remembering that time, she said: ‘Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.

‘I wish I could have handled this situation privately. That was my intention, but once my attacker made it public, everything changed. By the time I identified my attacker, I was completely drained.’

She added: ‘Many thought I was inexplicably healed because I was still smiling through the pain, still posting on social media, still performing, still dancing, and still releasing music. The truth is that I started falling into a depression.

‘I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore. There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.’

Talking about the vindication she felt when the guilty verdict came in, Megan said: ‘It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.

‘I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me. When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.’

On her experience as a Black woman who came forward about her attack, and how she understands why women don’t speak out, she said it’s been a painful time.

She said: ‘My heart hurts for all the women around the world who are suffering in silence, especially if you’re a Black woman who doesn’t appear as if she needs help.

‘So many times, people looked at me and thought, ‘You look strong. You’re outspoken. You’re tall. You don’t look like somebody who needs to be saved.’

‘I didn’t fit the profile of a victim,’ and that I didn’t need support or protection. Time after time, women are bullied with backlash for speaking out against their attackers, especially when they’re accusing someone who is famous and wealthy.

‘They’re often accused of lying or attempting to make money from their trauma. From firsthand experience, I know why a lot of women don’t come forward. Any support and empathy that I received was drowned out by overwhelming doubt and criticism from so many others.’

Revealing she is now in a place where she is starting to heal, Megan said: ‘These last few months, I’ve been healing after being in such a dark place.

‘The physical and mental scars from this entire ordeal will always sting, but I’m taking the appropriate steps to resume my life.

‘I’ve spent the last few months off social media and taking time off for myself, spending time with my dogs, hanging out with my manager, Farris, and doing a lot of praying… I’m in a happier place, but I still have anxiety.

‘Talking about being shot still makes me emotional. I’ve started journaling as a way to better process my thoughts, hopes, and fears.

‘Prayer has also played a therapeutic role in my healing, because I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment.

‘But that’s the process of healing: It’s an ongoing process with moments of fear and uncertainty mixed in with blissful realization. I’ve accepted this chapter of my life as part of my journey, but I will not allow it to define my journey.

‘I’ve been dragged through the mud, but I’m so happy that I’m able to finally come out of it with a new perspective.’

On the importance of her support system and how she misses her mom and great-grandma, Megan continued: ‘Navigating these emotions without my mom or great-grandma has been challenging.

‘Growing up, they always made me feel like I could dust myself off, get back up, and keep going. I still miss their guidance and reassurance.

‘At the same time, I’m thankful that this situation brought me closer to one of my cousins. I talk to her every single day, but it never clicked that she was my best friend until I endured this experience.’

The Savage songstress is claiming this will be the final time she speaks publicly about the incident for the sake of her mental health.

She explained: ‘My purpose is for these words to serve as the final time that I’ll address anything regarding this case in the press.

‘I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again.

‘I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma. I was once told that you can’t have crucifixion without resurrection, and that statement resonated so deeply with me.

‘This is a rebirth of a happier and healthier me. I’m a survivor and I have—and will continue—to embrace the highs and lows of my journey.

‘I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.’

Just three weeks ago, Tory filed court documents appealing his conviction after a jury found him guilty in December of shooting Megan.

The rapper’s newly hired defense lawyer Jose Baez claimed that prosecutors wrongly submitted a shirtless photo of Lanez with a firearm on his chest, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Baez alleged that prosecutors used the photo to inform the jury that his client had an affinity for weapons, while prosecutors claimed that the photo was used merely for identification purposes.

The appeal also claimed that prosecutors erred when they threatened to present Tory’s rap lyrics to the jury.

Baez also asserted that jurors heard an 80-minute interview with Megan’s friend Kelsey Harris, who was in the vehicle the night of the 2020 shooting, but Harris allegedly later recanted much of what she said in the interview.

The appeal filing also claimed that it was wrong of prosecutors to allow Megan’s statement to police right after the shooting that Tory told her, ‘Please don’t say anything because I’m on probation.’

A Los Angeles jury last December found Tory guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting that left hip-hop star Megan with bullet fragments in her feet.

The Canadian rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Jurors also agreed that there were aggravating factors in the attack, meaning Tory could face up to 22 years in prison and deportation when he is sentenced next month.