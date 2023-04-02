Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga against holding continuous demonstrations in Kenya.

Speaking in Malava, Kakamega County, during the thanksgiving ceremony of the area Member of Parliament (MP) Injendi Malulu, Gachagua assured the country that Monday, April 3, will be the last day for Raila Odinga’s protests.

He warned Azimio protesters not to dare the government because it will assert its authority come Monday.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya today from Kakamega County that tomorrow nobody, and I repeat nobody, will be allowed to destroy property anywhere in the Republic of Kenya,” Gachagua said in his speech.

“I want to caution those young men, who have been taking advantage of the violence unleashed by Raila to steal property, mug people and loot property, that Monday (April 3) is their last day to do so.”

“The laws of this country are clear. What Odinga is leading are no longer demonstrations. It is post-election violence, mugging, theft, robbery and robbery with violence. Those are felons.”

“If they care, to look at the penal code, [they would know that] the consequences are extremely heavy. Monday (April 3), the Government of the Republic of Kenya will assert its authority in protecting life and property and upholding the rule of law. I am just giving that caution to those young people that it is not going to be business as usual. It cannot happen, and it will not happen. It is wrong, it is immoral and it is unacceptable,” he added.

Gachagua’s remarks comes after Raila declared Monday’s protest as the mother of all demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST