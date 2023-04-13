Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – Saga Adeolu has said that his proposal to Nini Singh is genuine, not a skit as he made people believe.

The couple met on the reality show, Big Brother, and developed a romantic relationship on the show.

A video of Saga proposing to Nini recently surfaced and Saga reacted by saying the video was recorded last year and it is a skit.

However, in an interview on Arise Television, the reality star made a U-turn.

“Just to clarify, it wasn’t a skit,” he said.

“I’m not so jobless that I’ll wake up one morning and start proposing to someone and kissing and all of that just to make everyone laugh’’

However, he said he doesn’t know the day they will get married.

He also asked fans to respect their privacy.

“You people should, please, allow us live our private life. We will appreciate,” he said.

Watch him speak in the video below.