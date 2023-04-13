Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – Comedian, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth, has said that his truly separated from his wife, Elsie.

In December 2022, the comedian released a statement on social media announcing that he and Elsie were going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

Some people thought it was a joke, but Basketmouth has now confirmed that they are indeed separated.

In an interview he had in Ghana recently, the dad of four said;

‘I am seperated right now. People thought it was a joke but it wasn’t. Some people were like do you want to promote a show and I was like you definitely do not know my design. I do not bring my personal matter on a public platform but it was something I needed to do and for reasons best known to me.’

He said he and Elsie are ‘cool’ and that he made the announcement after they had celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

Watch the video from his interview below