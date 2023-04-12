Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 12, 2023 – A lawyer by the name Princess Jemaimah has shared her struggles as a pastor’s wife.

In a series of Facebook posts on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Jemaimah, who is married to one Apostle Benjamin Ifeng, encouraged people to pray for pastors’ wives as it’s not an easy role.

“When A Lady That Is Burning For GOD Says She Doesn’t Want To Marry A Pastor, Please Don’t Judge Her. It Takes So Much Grace To Share Your Husband Openly With So Many Women Who Are Even Ready To Insult You If You Try To Stop Them From Accessing Him Whenever They Feel Like It. Most Times She Is Lost, Not Knowing If These Women Have Started Banging Her Husband Or It’s Still Spiritual Things Going On. Please, Pray For Your Pastor’s Wife!” she wrote.

“There Are People In Church Whose Greatest Desire Is To Have Sexual Relationship With Their Pastor/His Wife. Any Minister Without Sense & Purity Structures Just Like Samson Always Meets A Disgraceful End! ”

See more of her posts below