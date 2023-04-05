Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – MC Teargas’s ex-wife, Julie Njoki, has confirmed that Sharon Njeri’s best friend Angela Wawira was having an affair with her husband, DJ Brownskin.

Commenting on a story on Facebook where Angela was exposed for wrecking Sharon’s marriage, Njoki revealed that before Sharon died, she called her and informed her that Angela had betrayed their friendship by sleeping with her husband.

Sharon had heard endless rumours about her husband’s secret affair with Angela.

When Sharon called Angela to ask her whether the rumours she was hearing were true, she refused to pick her calls.

Sharon went ahead and posted a cryptic message on Facebook trashing friendship.

MC Teargas’s ex-wife was a close friend of Sharon.

This is what she posted on Facebook.

Below are photos of Angela.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.