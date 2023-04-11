Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Kitui Central Member of Parliament, Makali Mulu, has urged Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to put aside lamentations and start working for the people.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, the MP, who was elected on the Wiper Democratic Movement party ticket, said the time for lamentations is over and Kenyans want the fulfillment of Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

“I think the time has passed for lamentations, this time, we need serious thinking, how do we get out of this,” Mulu said.

“These guys have taken over power, they’ve said they don’t want the servers to be opened. So, they are already sitting on that throne. Let them sit and work.”

Mulu said the economic hardship currently being experienced in the country is not new.

He said many other countries have also faced economic challenges and what matters now is how the leadership turns around the situation in Kenya.

“Looking at the deputy president and what he is saying about the government loans and salaries have .. its an issue of planning. Are we really planning for our cash well? ” he asked

