Friday, April 7, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has moved to set the record straight on who between him and President William Ruto reached out first, following his weekly demos which were paralyzing the economy and leaving trails of deaths and destruction in their wake.

According to Raila, it is Ruto who reached out to him and begged him to cease and call off demos to agree to have a dialogue with him and not the other way around.

A stalemate over which side, between the government and the opposition, reached out to the other first for a ceasefire amid unrest witnessed across the country in recent times now looms as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continue to issue contradictory statements.

Raila was reacting to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who claimed that Raila pleaded with Ruto to have a dialogue with him after realizing that his demos were headed nowhere.

Speaking at the AIPCA Ngarariga Church in Limuru Constituency in Kiambu County yesterday, Gachagua alleged that the Opposition called for a truce after realizing that the demonstrations against Ruto’s administration were a lost cause that would amount to nothing.

“These people reached out to our President. They said they had reached a dead-end and they wanted an exit strategy. The President said fine and he gave them the nod to go and discuss their issues in Parliament,” he said.

“The President called us and informed us of his decision and we said fine. They are now threatening to go back to the streets but I want to say that we will not allow anyone to destroy any property belonging to Kenyans.”

However, Raila termed Gachagua’s remarks as mendacious, saying Ruto reached out to him and his team to call off their countrywide protests and give way for negotiations.

