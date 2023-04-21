Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 21, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has advised President William Ruto to tame his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, or he destroys him completely.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ngunyi, who is also a renowned political scientist warned that the DP’s outspoken nature may result in undesirable results that can hurt the President’s reign.

Ngunyi advised the Head of State to step in and remedy the situation before it spirals out of control.

” Gachagua has the HEART of a LION, the BRAIN of an OX, and the MOUTH of a PARROT. Dear Ruto: Gachagua is a YOUNG BULL with GREEN HORNS. As a young bull, his HORMONES are PUMPING like a DISCO. He will DESTROY you. Or are you DELIBERATELY destroying him?,” Mutahi tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Ngunyi urged Ruto to make peace with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to stabilize the country.

Ngunyi said a restoration of good relations between the two former political soulmates will go a long way in making Kenya a safer place.

“Dear Ruto: To stabalise this country, make peace with Uhuru Kenyatta. Forgive him for betrayal. If the two of you unite, the country will be safe,” he stated.

