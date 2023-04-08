Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has revealed why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, are on the streets demonstrating.

Since March 20, 2023, the three leaders have been demonstrating in Nairobi claiming that they want the government to address the issues of the high cost of living and electoral injustice.

But in an interview with one of the local TV stations on Saturday, Ruto, who is also the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, said Raila Odinga, Martha, and Kalonzo are not fighting for Kenyans but for their political relevance.

Ruto said top leaders of the parties should be allowed to vie for other seats for them to remain relevant since the three leaders are protesting because they will be in political cold for another 5 years.

“We ought to allow presidential candidates to also vie for parliamentary seats so that they can be relevant after every election, and to be able to lead their troops from inside parliament,” Ruto said

“Raila, Martha Karua, and Kalonzo Musyoka are no longer relevant, hence their leading of some Kenyans into the streets to create a crisis all for the sake of RELEVANCE. Should this be allowed after every election? This has nothing to do with the cost of living, but all to do with political relevance,” Ruto added.

