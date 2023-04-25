Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 25 April 2023 – As the debate surrounding Pastor Ezekiel Odiero’s church in Mavueni continues, a lady who works as a teacher has narrated a bizarre incident that happened in a former school where she was teaching.

A female student who was a staunch follower of Pastor Ezekiel reportedly started roaring like a lion as she was teaching and jumped through the window.

What happened next is just shocking.

Read the post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.