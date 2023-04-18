Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 April 2023 – Controversial Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has reacted to the viral nude video purported to be that of Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Millicent Omanga.

Nyamu said there is nothing to be ashamed of despite Omanga receiving a backlash on social media, following the leaked video.

According to Nyamu, everyone has at some point slept butt naked.

The vocal Senator said that the focus should shift to whoever leaked the embarrassing video.

She said it is childish to record someone secretly during sex and leak the video online, adding that Omanga is a strong woman and can’t be brought down by such stunts.

She further encouraged Omanga to keep her head high.

Check out her post.

