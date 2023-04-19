Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki has declared Friday as a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a Gazette Notice on Wednesday, Kindiki declared April 21st a public holiday in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act.

The festival of Idd-ul-Fitr, the Festival of Fast-breaking, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Muslims celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr with prayers called “Salat Al Eid” in Arabic.

Muslims gather in mosques or open spaces and offer two units of prayer – called “Rakat”.

The prayers are followed by a sermon, in which the imam asks for forgiveness, mercy, and peace for every being across the world.

Here is a Gazette Notice of Kindiki declaring Friday as a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

