Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 27, 2023 – An elementary school in Vermont, USA says it will no longer use the words “male” or “female” when teaching fifth-grade students about puberty and human reproductive systems.

Families of students at Founders Memorial School received a letter on April 20 informing them of the changes to the science and health curriculum.

The changes reflect the district’s desire to use “gender inclusive language,” Principal Sara Jablonski wrote in the letter.

“In an effort to align our curriculum with our equity policy, teachers will be using gender inclusive language throughout this unit. With any differences, we strive to use ‘person-first’ language as best practice,” Jablonski wrote.

Instead of referring to a person as a “boy” or “male,” teachers will say “person who produces sperm.” Likewise, they will no longer say “girl” or “female” but “person who produces eggs.”

The School noted in the letter that teachers were working on editing worksheets to reflect the new changes.

While teaching students about the human body, the district said it will focus on “the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty and briefly introduce the basic structure and function of human reproductive systems.”

Parents and guardians interested in viewing the materials themselves were told a binder containing the handouts can be found in the school’s main office.

“New language rules just dropped for 5th graders in Vermont and they don’t include the words boy and girl or male and female,” wrote Erika Sanzi, the director of outreach for parents’ rights group ‘Parents Defending Education’.

“Speaking about anyone in this way is dehumanizing in any context but these new language rules specifically apply to a health unit for 5th graders about puberty and reproduction,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“It is clear that the school has decided to be derelict in their duty to educate students in the name of equity. If anyone is wondering what it looks like when an elementary school has been captured by gender ideology, this is it.”