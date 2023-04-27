Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – Actress Ini Edo has offered an explanation on what transpired between her and Empress Njamah’s arrested ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Jack Davies after a video recording of them surfaced.

The suspect who operated with the name Josh Wade, was arrested in Liberia after 20 women came forward with complaints of him defrauding them and robbing them of valuable items.

Shortly after a report of the arrest of the suspect who leaked nude videos of Empress Njamah made headlines, a video recording of him and Ini surfaced. It was also gathered that Ini Edo’s passport data page was found in his possession.

Ini Edo has now offered an explanation on what transpired between them.

The actress said Nicholas approached her for a movie he claimed he was producing.

She also disclosed that he claimed to have gotten her number from a colleague.

However, after a short while, he stopped talking about the movie and started asking for a romantic relationship which made her block him on the social media platform they had the conversation on.

Also offering an explanation on how he got her passport data page, Ini said Nicholas wanted to book a flight for a meeting with her.

She also disclosed that she got to know that Nicholas dated Empress after it made headlines shortly after the nude leak.

Ini went on to warn those making false claims about her to stop, as there’s nothing more to her relationship with the suspect.

