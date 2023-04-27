Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – An Indiana woman was found alive with a large kitchen knife stuck in her head after allegedly being stabbed by her son multiple times, police said.

Susan Early, 59, was discovered lying on her front lawn with the knife still lodged in her skull and several other stab wounds when cops rushed to her Brownsburg home on Monday afternoon, April 24.

Despite her grim injuries, cops said the victim had managed to stay “alert and conscious.”

She told responding officers that her 31-year-old son, Kyle Braun, had attacked and beat her inside her kitchen before fleeing the home shortly before 12.30 p.m.

Neighbors, who rushed to help treat Early’s knife wounds when she emerged screaming from the home, pointed cops in the direction the victim’s son had fled.

Early was rushed in critical condition to the Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis where she underwent emergency surgery.

Braun was nabbed a short time later after police scoured the neighborhood.

He was briefly treated in the hospital for superficial wounds to his hands before being booked for attempted murder.

He also faces a charge of battery by bodily waste on an officer for allegedly spitting on a cop during his arrest.

Brownsburg Police Cpt. Jennifer Barrett told Fox59 that Braun had recently fled a mental health facility in Ohio and had a warrant out for his arrest.

“The best we can tell is he had left a facility, a mental health facility, where he was being monitored by the Ohio parole officers,” Barrett said.

“But he had cut that GPS monitoring device and left and the last time they had saw him was March 23.”

She added that his mental health and anger issues likely contributed to his alleged attack on his mom.

He remains in Hendricks County Jail with no bond.