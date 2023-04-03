Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – Anthony Joshua has teased a big summer bout amid speculation a heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury could happen next after his victory against Jermain Franklin.

The British boxer posted a photograph of himself inside a sauna with the caption, ‘Just me and my mate Abz’.

‘Light 12 rounds, cardio, recovery day, 12 weeks I go again,’ he wrote with a tick next to all of them. ‘All glory to God,’ the post concluded.

The 33-year-old defeated Jermaine Franklin on Saturday by a unanimous decision in his return to the ring with judges scoring the fight 118-111, 117-111, 117-111.

Now, a fight with Fury has been touted after his planned fight with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk was called off next month over financial disagreements.

After his victory on Saturday night, Joshua himself called out Fury, telling broadcasters that the pair were not getting any ‘younger’ and that the ball is in his court to make a decision.

‘I know who they (the fans) want. They said Tyson Fury; the ball is in his court. I would be honoured to fight for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the World,’ he said. ‘If he’s listening, he knows my promoter; we’ve had dialogue before, so let’s continue this. We ain’t getting any younger.’