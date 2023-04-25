Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2023 – President William Ruto has been warned against dealing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it does not mean well for Kenya.

In a statement, Global aid agency, Oxfam, warned Ruto’s administration that the measures being implemented as part of loan conditions by the IMF would worsen the economic situation in the country.

In a report titled IMF Social Spending Floors: A fig leaf for Austerity, Oxfam questioned the effectiveness of the policies stipulated by the IMF across 17 low and middle-income countries.

As part of the conditions, Ruto’s Government committed to limiting growth in the public sector wage bill inclusive of salaries. This, according to Oxfam, would lead to job losses.

“Indicatively, spending on wages and salaries was expected to drop from 4.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020/21 to 3.7 per cent by 2022/23. 70 Such cuts occurred amid intense pressure on the health system in the aftermath of the pandemic and on public education due to comprehensive reforms,” the statement read in part.

Owing to these parameters, the country’s 2022/23 budget revealed huge declines in the financing of different ministries including the Ministry of Health, State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education, State Department for Social Protection, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes and State Department for Gender.

Other policies to be enforced included the scrapping of subsidies for maize and fuel, budget cuts and tax increase in a bid to raise revenue and lower public expenditure.

Under the IMF condition, the government was required to restructure state-owned enterprises, which comprised the higher education sector. This detailed that universities risked harmful cuts despite the number of students expected to increase in the coming years.

To plug this fiscal gap, the government considered various measures such as increasing tuition fees or only providing financial support to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Thus, in its attempt to meet IMF-mandated fiscal consolidation measures, the Kenyan Government would institute cuts to public higher education.

