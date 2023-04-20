Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – Saida Mouh, the mother of PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, has finally reacted to the reports making the rounds that her son transferred all his assets to her.

Recall that an unverified report went viral claiming that Hakimi’s wife will not be getting anything in their divorce because it was discovered that Hakimi has no asset in his name as all are in his mother’s name.

Reacting, Hakimi’s mother said it is also news to her because she has no idea.

“If he has taken any action to protect himself, I’m unaware of it,” Morocco World News quoted Hakimi’s mother as saying.

She added that if it is true, there is nothing wrong with her son taking such actions to protect himself.

“What’s the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk],” Hakimi’s mother said.