Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – Some men have said that they can’t date military women.

This is because, according to them, they are ‘’proud, disrespectful and beat their partners.”

This is also a common feeling among Kenyan men

What do you think? Can you date a military lady?

See the reaction of other guys