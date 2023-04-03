Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 3, 2023 – Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Leicester City and Chelsea sacking their managers.

Within the space of several hours on Sunday April 2, both Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter lost their jobs at Leicester City and Chelsea respectively, with the former leaving by “mutual agreement” while Potter was sacked.

Potter became the 12th Premier League coach to leave his role in the current campaign, with Tottenham Hotspur also parting ways with Antonio Conte during the international break.

Following the 4-1 drubbing of Liverpool by Manchester City, there were fears that Klopp could be sacked too

“I’m not afraid of the sack, no. There’s no need for being afraid, I need to deliver. I am not here as a mural on house walls, I am here to deliver,” Klopp said during his pre-game press conference.

“I’m aware of the fact that I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season. We have smart owners – they know about the situation. If this was my first season, it would be slightly different.

“I am fully in to Liverpool – but we have to sort this. We cannot just continue playing how we do from time to time. I am really disappointed about us that we do this but it happens. We have to find a way out.

“The elephant in the room is probably why I am still sitting here, in this crazy world! Last man standing! Things can go the wrong way, things can change – we all accept that as part of the business. It’s a strange week, Conte, Nagelsmann, and now these two.”