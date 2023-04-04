Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 4, 2023 – Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome has apologised to the media over attacks during Azimio La Umoja countrywide demonstrations.

Speaking on Tuesday, Koome lauded the Opposition for calling off demonstrations, saying police will now engage in crime prevention.

“I want to assure our friends from the media that the attacks were not deliberately directed at them. We will continue working closely with you as we plan to incorporate you into some of our future operations,” he said.

“When you are in that kind of situation where teargas canisters are thrown, we could have injuries, we have no intentions of injuring any of you, you are fellow Kenyans but when the situation demands the constitution is very clear I have a duty to ensure that there is law and order in the country.”

He spoke during the interview of 12 shortlisted police officers for the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police at Kenya School of Government.

Koome admitted to having received reports of injuries from some journalists while covering the protest.

“We have received those complaints and they are being handled bear with us and give us time,” he said.

