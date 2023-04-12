Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Senior Special Assistant to State Governor on Local Government Administration, Prince Aondona Isaka, has advised men to marry new wives if their wives are giving them headache.

The father of four gave the advice in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Do you think this is a good idea?

Marrying a second wife has its own pitfalls

Look