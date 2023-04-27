Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is now in the process of seizing Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s property(s).

This comes even as investigations are still ongoing into the mysterious deaths at Shakahola forest in Kilifi County.

In a statement, Haji stated that the investigation was still underway, even as he ordered police to map out property owned by the controversial preacher.

Haji explained that Mackenzie’s property may in the future be seized if he will be charged with murder, aiding persons to kill themselves, and terrorism.

“The ODPP has directed investigation officers to identify the assets of the suspects herein for purposes of preservation, confiscation, and forfeiture in accordance with the law.”

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect may have been promoting a radical belief system for the purpose of facilitating ideologically based violence to advance political, religious or social change contrary to Section 12D of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012,” Haji stated.

The expansive 800-acre piece of Shakahola forest land is at the centre of joint investigations, where over 100 bodies had been exhumed following a court order.

The Kenyan DAILY POST