Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Eating French fries, popularly known as chips, has been linked to serious mental health problems.

This is after a research team in Hangzhou, China, found that frequent consumption of fried foods, especially fried potatoes, was linked with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and 7% higher risk of depression than in people who didn’t eat fried foods.

The link was more pronounced among young men and younger consumers.

Fried foods are known risk factors for obesity, high blood pressure, and other health effects.

These results open an avenue in the significance of reducing fried food consumption for mental health.

However, experts who study nutrition said the results are preliminary, and it’s not necessarily clear whether fried foods were driving mental health issues, or people experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety turned to fried foods.

The study evaluated 140,728 people over 11.3 years. After excluding participants diagnosed with depression within the first two years, a total of 8,294 cases of anxiety and 12,735 cases of depression were found in those that consumed fried food, while specifically fried potatoes were found to have a 2% increase in the risk of depression over fried white meat.

The study also found that the participants consuming more than one serving of fried food regularly were more likely to be younger men.

Those with underlying symptoms of anxiety and depression could turn to comfort foods as a way of self-medicating, he said.

Unhealthy food and poor nutrition can lower one’s mood and progress a mental health condition, as found in a prior study cited within this new one.

The Kenyan DAILY POST