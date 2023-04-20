Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday April 20, 2023 – As Eid il-Fitr celebration fast approaches, a Muslim man has asked single and searching people not to help in searching for the moon which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.
In a tweet shared on his handle, the man jokingly said if single people cannot find a partner and settle down, how can they then be tasked with searching for the moon.
Do you think he is being fair or just funny?
Read his tweet below
