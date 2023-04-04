Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – A Twitter user is mourning his friend who was stabbed to death by his wife.

Ochieng shared a photo from Lang’ata cemetery where his late friend Kelvin was buried and revealed that he was murdered by his wife on 7th February after a domestic dispute.

He advised couples to part ways amicably if a marriage is not working.

“There is no shame in quitting. Marriages are not permanent companionship contracts in life,” he said and reminisced the good times he had with his late friend.

Read his tweets below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.