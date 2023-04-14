Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Chief Agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has termed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) public portal during the August 9 election as merely a public relations exercise.

Kanchory, in an interview with Spice FM on Friday, said the results beamed in the IEBC public portal were only what the commission wanted Kenyans to see.

He said those who are telling Kenyans that the servers were the public portal are taking Kenyans for fools.

“The public portal was nothing but what the IEBC wanted us to see. It’s like coming to your house and then letting us see what you want us to see. But huko ndani maneno ingine inaendelea,” Kanchory said.

“The public portal was a PR exercise for IEBC,” Kanchory said, questioning what is so hard about opening the IEBC servers.

He said if there is nothing in the servers, they should be opened to prove so.

Kanchory explained that the exercise to open the servers is a forensic audit and will show how Azimio party leader, Raila Odinga won the election with a landslide.

