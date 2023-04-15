Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 15 April 2023 – A middle-aged Kenyan man was reportedly busted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) having sex with his mzungu gay lover

They had locked themselves in the car, which was untinted, and according to reports, he had gone to see off his white gay lover at the airport.

A nosy Kenyan recorded them and sent the video to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare.

The man’s identity has seen been unveiled.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.