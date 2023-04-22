Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has said the Kenya Kwanza team is ready to dialogue with Azimio Chief Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Nyeri County on Friday, Ichung’wah said Raila Odinga and his team should bring issues to the table to discuss and they are ready to engage them.

“In the Kenya Kwanza government, we are committed to talks and we have put all our issues on the table. We have also asked our friends to bring their issues to the table,” Ichung’wah, who is also the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, said.

He, however, said they are ready to discuss anything other than the idea of a handshake.

“We are ready to discuss any matter, except on one issue which is on, handshake and nusu mkate. That is an issue the people of Kenya settled on August 9 through the general election,” Ichung’wah said.

The lawmaker emphasized that there will be no time to discuss issues around handshake and nusu mkate.

Raila has been asking for Kofi Annan-like talks which have been interpreted by Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders as one way of asking for a ‘handshake’ with President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST