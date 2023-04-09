Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 9, 2023 – Chemical Warfare and Medical experts have raised concerns after President William Ruto’s government used banned chemicals on Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s demonstrators.

The experts accused the Kenya Kwanza government of violating an International Treaty over the use of banned weapons.

They warned that the National Police Service, led by Inspector General Japhet Koome, could have committed serious violations by using tear gas against demonstrators.

The experts referenced the 1925 Geneva Protocol that categorised tear gas as a chemical warfare agent that must not be used on civilians and soldiers.

“A significant amount of tear gas inhalation will have both short-term and long-term effects on the nose, eyes and the lungs,” Respiratory specialist Dr. Andrew Oduor noted.

Security expert George Musamali added that the platoon commander was supposed to take responsibility for using tear gas.

“It was the commander’s responsibility to ensure that tear was used in a measured way that does not affect everyone, including the little children” Musamali stated.

As a result, the United Nations banned using tear gas shortly after World War I, which claimed 20 million lives and saw 21 million wounded.

The protocol, which Kenya is a signatory to, was signed at a conference held in Geneva and took effect on February 8, 1928, according to the United Nations.

Teargas contains chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, a chemical that causes eye, nose, and throat irritation.

“Tear gas is a serious danger to those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and other pulmonary diseases,” Dr. Oduor explained.

In the recent demonstrations, police officers used tear gas which was alleged to have caused the death of a baby in the Kibera slum.

According to the baby’s parents, the newborn developed breathing difficulties after police lobbed teargas into the house.

