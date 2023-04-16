Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 16, 2023 – Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders to stop threatening that they will take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for performing his duties as a police officer.

On Wednesday, Azimio through their lawyer, Paul Mwangi, wrote to the ICC accusing Koome of committing crimes against humanity when he was dealing with Azimio protesters last month.

Koome said he will not be intimidated by Azimio’s letter to the Hague-based court.

The IG further directed police officers to discharge their duties without fear even as Azimio asked the court’s prosecutor to investigate the National Police Service for violations of human rights during recent demonstrations.

“I want to tell members of the National Police Service, do not be intimidated by the letter. Serve our country, the Kenyan people, and foreign visitors without fear,” Koome said.

“We do not have another country to serve but Kenya. Kazi yetu tutaifanya (we will do our job),” Koome added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.