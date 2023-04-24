Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, has said he would have cost around €150m in today’s transfer market for clubs to secure his services.

The former PSG, Fenerbahçe, and Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder was commenting on the high fees clubs now pay to sign players.

In an interview with hurriyet, Okocha believed he would have cost around €150m going by the current transfer market.

“Maybe 1 billion should have been paid for me,” he said.

“They paid £106m for their defensive midfielder Chelsea. To a player from Portugal. I would have cost around €150m. My assists, dribbles… World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers of players of this quality.”

The 49-year-old also expressed his sadness at leaving Fenerbahçe, where he was loved by the fans.

He added,

“It was a really difficult decision. I left very sadly. I was very happy in Fenerbahçe. Moreover, I married my wife in Turkey. My children were about to be born.

“When I went to the World Cup, I had no such thing in mind. After the matches in the World Cup, an offer came from PSG. Aziz Yildirim was the president. He didn’t want to send me. He didn’t even interview the PSG Club. This process has been very difficult. Despite my sadness, when such an offer came, I wanted to make money for Fenerbahçe.”