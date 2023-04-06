Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has threatened to resign from the government if President William Ruto shakes hands with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the Oil Consecration Ceremony at AIPCA Church in Kiambu, Gachagua warned that he will not be a party to any arrangements that will culminate in a handshake between Ruto and Raila.

According to Gachagua, he will not allow people to destroy the government they worked hard to build.

He told off Raila for saying he is not interested in shaking his hands, saying he too has never had such an intention.

“I am not a hardliner; I am just saying what my bosses want, my people do not want a handshake – or do you? He said the other day that he does not want to shake my hand, do I look like I would accept his greeting (wuuwuuu). Even if there is a handshake,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua, at the same time, told off his critics, saying he was simply doing his job.

He noted that he was employed by Kenyans to protect William Ruto, a job he said he will deliver considering he is paid to do so.

He asked the opposition to stop issuing threats, adding that they can proceed with their protests if they want.

“Let them have discussions. They reached a dead end and asked the President for an exit strategy and the president told them to go to parliament.

“The President called us and told us the same and we said fine,” Gachagua said.

“The president said to go and discuss in parliament in accordance with the constitution and the law. They are threatening to go to the streets, No problem.

“The streets are there, they have not gone anywhere. We are there, we have not gone anywhere.”

Gachagua maintained that they will not allow the people’s properties to be destroyed in case protests resume.

The Kenyan DAILY POST