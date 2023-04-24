Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday April 23, 2023 – Popular Ghanaian record label owner, Bulldog, has said that he doesn’t care about the consequences of sleeping with any female artiste he manages.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Bulldog revealed that he ensures he sleeps with female artistes he manages to maintain an “effective working relationship.”

He said;

“Is it a crime to sleep with a woman? Don’t you sleep with women? (points to Abeiku).”

“As for the earlier reports, that’s not what I said.”

“What I really said was that, no matter the situation, I will sleep with my female artiste.”

“I will have sex with her.”

“What is wrong with sleeping with my artiste though? What is the problem?”